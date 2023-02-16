Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk, Bona Hyun, and Franziska Schwarz

Russia will expel four Austrian diplomats. Experts suspect that Putin’s speech on the war will be a flop. The news ticker.

Update from February 16, 2023, 5:50 p.m.: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has become the first senior Israeli politician to visit Ukraine since the war began. After a meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Cohen announced that Israel would co-finance healthcare and civilian infrastructure projects with up to $200 million. In addition, his country wants to help develop an early warning system. Cohen did not comment on possible arms deliveries, which Ukraine has long been demanding.

EU Parliament calls for examination of fighter jet delivery

Update from February 16, 2023, 3:40 p.m.: The European Parliament calls for a serious review of the supply of fighter jets. “Ukraine must not only be able to defend itself, but also regain full control over all of its internationally recognized territory,” reads a resolution passed in Strasbourg on Thursday. In addition, serious considerations are needed about the delivery of helicopters, missile systems and more ammunition.

Update from February 16, 2:50 p.m.: Russia announced on Thursday that it will expel four Austrian diplomats. At the beginning of February, Vienna expelled four Russian diplomats. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow declared that Vienna had taken an “unfriendly and unjustified step” and was destroying Austria’s previous position as a respectful, unbiased and neutral state.

Will Kyiv win the war? Majority in Europe believe in Ukrainian victory

February 16 update at 1:23 p.m: 61 percent of Europeans are convinced that Ukraine will win the war against Russia. This is the result of a survey recently published by the opinion research institute eupinions of the Bertelsmann Foundation. In Germany, 55 percent expect a Ukrainian victory, slightly less than the European average.

With regard to possible negotiations with Russia, around three quarters of those surveyed said that only the Ukrainians themselves can decide when negotiations are appropriate. When it came to war guilt, two-thirds of those questioned (66 percent) said it was clearly Russia’s responsibility. After all, eleven percent blamed the USA, five percent NATO and five percent the attacked Ukraine itself. Eleven percent did not want to comment.

No successes for Russia: Will Putin’s big public address be a flop?

Updated February 16, 10:24 am: Things are not going according to Vladimir Putin’s plan in the Ukraine war: the Kremlin boss is unable to sell his attack on Ukraine as a success to the Russian public. The Institute for War Studies (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, has come to this conclusion. The last significant achievement was the capture of the city of Sieverodonetsk in July 2022.

Analysts think it is unlikely that Putin will fail in his upcoming February 21 State of the Union speech announces a measure that will escalate the war even more. The ISW estimates that Putin will not announce any major mobilization or other significant political initiatives.

Ukraine War: “Shape Spring So You Can Really Feel That Ukraine Is Moving Towards Victory”

Update from February 15, 10:48 p.m.: In view of the currently difficult situation on the front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for military successes in the near future. “We have to shape the spring in such a way that it is really noticeable that Ukraine is moving towards victory,” Zelenskyy said in his evening video message on Wednesday. In this context, he once again insisted on rapid arms deliveries from abroad.

Selenskyj referred to the massive losses that Russia is currently suffering every day at the front in eastern Ukraine, according to experts. This phase must now be used, he explained: “Our task is to ensure that there (in Russia) there is less and less effort to keep Ukrainian territories occupied.”

Sweden is apparently considering supplying fighter jets to Ukraine

Update from February 15, 4:11 p.m.: Sweden is currently considering a request from Ukraine to supply Gripen fighter jets. Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson said on February 15. Jonsson emphasized that these aircraft are very important for Sweden’s defense. However, the priority at the moment is to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses. The Swedish government has provided about €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine and is ready to continue its support, he said.

Ukraine war: EU foreign policy chief criticizes countries that don’t deliver Leopard tanks

February 15 update at 2:34 p.m: The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticizes countries that, contrary to their announcement, do not yet want to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev. “It would be very disappointing if, after Germany has been pointed out for so long that they have not done anything, these countries do not go along with it,” said the top diplomat on the Phoenix broadcaster.

Borrell sees a combination of diplomacy and arms deliveries to Ukraine as a good way to achieve peace. Both must happen at the same time, that is not contradictory. He hopes for a mediation process through the UN.

Escalated Ukraine conflict: Lavrov declares the West a war party

Update from February 15, 1:07 p.m.: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave a speech to the Russian State Duma – and used it to accuse the West of a long-planned conspiracy against Russia. The aim of this is to make it a kind of restricted area and to declare it a rogue state.

The US and its “satellite states” are currently waging an “all-out, hybrid war” against Russia, Lavrov said – despite the fact that it was Putin who had his army invade Ukraine about a year ago. The West is waging its “hybrid war” with a variety of means, Lavrov claimed: “From direct military support” to the alleged neo-Nazis in power in Ukraine, to “unprecedented illegal sanctions” to “blatant lies to intimidate Russia to demonize”.

Russia, on the other hand, tried “until the last moment” to “de-escalate tensions,” Lavrov claimed. To this end, in December 2021, Putin submitted an “Initiative for Mutual Security Guarantees” to the West. Lavrov apparently means that in December 2021, when 70,000 Russian soldiers were already standing on the Ukrainian border, Putin had demanded a guarantee from NATO that Ukraine and other ex-Soviet republics would never join the alliance. NATO then declared that Russia had no say in the matter, but was open to dialogue.

Ukraine War: Almost complete Russian army in Ukraine

Update from February 15, 11:50 a.m.: The West is increasing its own security by helping Ukraine defeat Russia. This was said by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in an interview with the broadcaster BBC. According to Wallace, 97 percent of the Russian army is now tied up in Ukraine. The “attrition rate” is very high, the “combat effectiveness” of the Russians has dropped by an estimated 40 percent, according to the defense minister. Almost two-thirds of Russian tanks are destroyed or broken. “This has a direct impact on the security of Europe.”

Russia has so far proved incapable of assembling an army that could “penetrate” Ukraine’s defenses, Wallace said in the interview. Russia’s strategy is currently reminiscent of the First World War, “with success rates of meters instead of kilometers”.

Ukraine war: Speeches by Putin and Lavrov, Duma special session – what does Russia want to announce?

MOSCOW – The Russian parliament has announced a special session to deal with the areas in Ukraine annexed by Russia. This is reported by the Russian news agency Ria Novosti. Vyacheslav Timchenko, a member of the Russian House of Lords, was quoted as saying that the unscheduled meeting next Wednesday (February 22) will deal with “laws for the integration of the new regions into Russia’s legal framework”.

In October 2022, after six months of bloody fighting in the Ukraine war, Russia annexed four regions of the neighboring country. This happened under international protest and in violation of international law. According to the Kremlin, the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk have since belonged to Russia.

Ukraine war: Putin wants to give a big speech

The day before the session – Tuesday, February 21 – Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly on the state of the nation. This was announced by spokesman Dimitri Peskov last week, according to the Russian news agency mug at. Peskov said Putin will address the “current situation,” including the “military special operation” in Ukraine. Putin’s state of the nation address had been repeatedly postponed and last took place in April 2021.

Like the independent Russian news portal Meduza and citing state media reports, a large concert and a rally in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, the largest football stadium in Russia, is to follow the next day. Putin spoke there in March 2022 – at that time the TV broadcast abruptly ended.

War in Ukraine: Lavrov delivers speech before Duma

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also address the Russian State Duma, according to a report by the Russian state news agency mug, without giving a specific date. He will discuss “key areas of the country’s foreign policy” with the parliamentarians.

Lavrov last spoke before the Duma in January 2022, a few weeks before the start of the Ukraine war. At the time, Lavrov warned against the West inciting Ukraine to provoke Russia – and announced “profound negative changes in world politics”. (smu)