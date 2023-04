Stop by the EU Parliament to devices, equipment and software produced by China and Russia. This is the latest news from the report drawn up by the commission against foreign interference of the Eurochamber.

The request of the Euro MPs to the EU is to prevent the use of tools and applications produced by “high-risk” countries. Topping the list are well-known names like TikTok, Huawei, ZTE, Kaspersky, NtechLab or Nuctech.