The European Parliament has definitively approved a law which provides that companies will only be able to sell products in the EU whose supplier has issued a declaration of “due diligence” (due diligence in English) certifying that the product does not come from land deforested and did not contribute to the degradation of forests, including irreplaceable primary forests, after 31 December 2020.

The regulation was approved with 552 votes in favour, 44 votes against and 43 abstentions.