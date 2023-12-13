Dhe European Parliament is increasing its pressure on EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen not to release €10 billion in cohesion funds blocked for Hungary.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

In a joint letter sent on Wednesday morning and available to the FAZ, the parliamentary group leaders of the Christian Democrats, Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens expressed their “deep concern about the upcoming positive assessment of the Hungarian judicial reforms”. The necessary conditions “have not been met,” the letter continues.

Von der Leyen is under pressure

In Brussels it is expected that the EU Commission could release the funds later in the day after the Hungarian Parliament made a legal adjustment requested by the Commission on Tuesday evening. Von der Leyen is now under pressure from two sides: Many countries are counting on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to withdraw or weaken his veto against important decisions of the upcoming European Council in favor of Ukraine if he receives fresh money from Brussels.

The European Parliament, on the other hand, insists on the rule of law and a tough course towards Orbán. The Commission President needs the support of the political groups if she aims for a second term in office. The letter was also signed by CSU politician Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party, von der Leyen's party family.

Expectation of changes to the law in Budapest

Vera Jourova, Vice President of the EU Commission responsible for the rule of law, announced on Tuesday evening that the Hungarian government had informed the Commission of changes. Officials had previously made it clear that, in their view, Budapest would meet all the conditions as soon as Parliament passed the pending change. It is intended to ensure that Hungarian judges can ask the European Court of Justice for preliminary rulings at any time, which the government wanted to undermine.







The group leaders point out that a year ago, when the EU Commission froze a total of 21.7 billion euros from the cohesion funds, the EU Commission not only demanded changes to the law, but also their effective application. However, this is clearly not the case so far. They refer in particular to the State Judicial Council, the self-administration of the judiciary, which is currently being re-elected and is to be strengthened compared to the State Court Office, which is controlled by the government.

The election is scheduled to be completed by January 10th. The faction leaders argue that a positive assessment is not possible beforehand, especially since there have already been signs of the government exerting influence. A judgment can therefore only be made once the new composition is known.