Die neue, neben der AfD stark mittel- und osteuropäisch geprägte Gruppe, zählt laut Aust 25 Abgeordnete aus acht Ländern: 14 kommen demnach von der AfD, drei aus der bulgarischen Partei Wasraschdane und drei aus der polnischen Konfederacja, die ebenfalls einen Kovorsitzenden stellt. Weiter zählen dazu jeweils ein Mitglied der tschechischen SPD, der französischen Partei Recônquete, der Republika aus der Slowakei, der People and Justice Union aus Litauen sowie eine für die Partei Mi Hazánk angetretene parteilose Abgeordnete aus Ungarn.

“We have come together because we agree on the goal of having a significant influence on the political future of Europe through decisive action and a planned approach,” said Aust on Wednesday evening. This can only be achieved together. “We are not choosing this path because it is easy, but because it is necessary in order to realize our shared vision for a strong, united and future-oriented Europe of fatherlands,” he continued.

According to information from the AFP news agency, the AfD’s top candidate for the European elections, Maximilian Krah, is not part of the new parliamentary group. The reason for this is Krah’s trivializing statement about the SS. The French right-wing populists of the Rassemblement National (RN) also used this as an opportunity in May to exclude the AfD from the then joint “Identity and Democracy” (ID) parliamentary group. The RN, like the Fidesz party of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has now moved to the new “Patriots for Europe” parliamentary group, which is the third strongest force in the newly elected EU Parliament.