EU | Orpo’s first EU summit begins – live broadcast underway

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the first EU summit begins on Thursday in Brussels.

HS will broadcast live the arrival of the heads of state to the meeting from around 12 o’clock. Prime Minister Orpo is expected to arrive at the meeting around 12:30.

At the summit, the heads of state of the EU countries discuss, among other things, the situation of the war in Ukraine and immigration.

What is being discussed is the “external dimension” of immigration, which means that the EU tries to influence the countries of origin of immigration. Among other things, the EU strives to improve its relations with Tunisia.

Orphan already traveled to Brussels on Wednesday and had a bilateral meeting with the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Speaker of the Parliament Roberta Metsola.

Earlier on Wednesday, Orpo was in the middle of an uproar at home, when the parliament voted for the Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) for trust. Junnila received a vote of confidence, but not a single member of parliament from the ruling party Rkp voted for her.

The reason for the vote of confidence was the far-right references Junnila made before her ministry. The minister’s activities have also been discussed in the international media.