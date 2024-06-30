EU | Orbán plans to establish a new group in the EU Parliament

European Union|However, parties from four other member countries are still needed to form the group.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán wants to establish a new group in the EU Parliament. He announced today that his Fidesz party will form a group together with the Austrian Freedom Party FPÖ and the Czech centrist ANO movement.

The leaders of the parties held a joint press conference on the issue.

However, parties from four other member states are needed to form the group, as the parliamentary group must have members from at least a quarter of the EU member states.