EU | Orbán: Hungary can still stand cross-legged in front of Ukraine's EU membership

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was not present at the vote in which the EU leaders decided on the start of Ukraine's EU membership negotiations.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán commented on the EU's recent decision to start membership negotiations with Ukraine as “bad”, reports news agency Reuters.

“This is a bad decision. Hungary bears no responsibility for that,” Orbán said on the country's state radio channel on Friday morning.

At the same time, Orbán reminded that Ukraine's journey to becoming an EU member state is still long. He said that Hungary could still cross paths with Ukraine's EU membership at a later stage of the process.

“If necessary, we will apply the brakes, and the final decision will be made by the Hungarian Parliament.”

EU countries leaders did on Thursday historical decision to start negotiations with Ukraine on the country's EU membership. EU leaders exceptionally voted to start membership negotiations without Orbán, who left the room before the vote.

According to the rules of the European Council, the leader who leaves the conference room can delegate his vote to another EU leader, but it is not mandatory to do so. Orbán did not delegate his vote, and thus the voting result is considered unanimous.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, met last weekend at the inauguration of Javier Milei, the new president of Argentina, in Buenos Aires.

Orbán had announced before the meeting that he was against the start of Ukraine's EU membership negotiations. Orbán later described the discussions at the summit as “long and difficult”.

Ukrainian there are many steps ahead in the membership negotiations, which require a unanimous decision by the EU countries. For the first time, such a decision may be forthcoming in the next few months, when the so-called negotiation framework would be approved by the EU countries.

In practice, the actual membership negotiations only start after the negotiation framework is approved.