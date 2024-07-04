Orban meets Putin

“Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is expected in Moscow tomorrow for a bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin.” The news was published by Radio Liberty, and relaunched in Italy by Ansa, which cites investigative journalist Szabolcs Panyi, according to whom a delegation of the Hungarian government is already in the Russian capital waiting for Orban.

The visit to the Kremlin comes immediately after Orban and Kiev’s mission and marks the beginning of Hungary’s rotating presidency of the EU. When asked about it, Hungarian government sources neither confirmed nor denied the news. It is the first visit by a European Union leader since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin Deems Trump’s Statements on Ukraine ‘Sincere’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he considered Donald Trump’s assurances that he wanted to end the conflict in Ukraine “sincere” and that Russia “supports” them, Tass agency reported. Moscow – Putin said – cannot accept a ceasefire on the current front line in Ukraine without starting peace negotiations with Kiev.

Ukraine: Michel, Orban did not send EU to meet Putin

“The rotating EU presidency has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU. The European Council is clear: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. No discussion on Ukraine can take place without Ukraine.” This is what the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, wrote in X, regarding a meeting scheduled for tomorrow between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin.