EU | Orbán blocked a 50 billion euro aid to Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Hungary told about it on Friday. Charles Michel, who chaired the summit, confirmed that the agreement was stuck in one country.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán says that he blocked the decision on 50 billion euros of long-term support for Ukraine. Orbán told about it on Friday morning in the message service X.

The entire decision on the review of the EU's long-term financial framework will also move forward, where in addition to the Ukraine support, other revisions are to be made to the EU's available funds for the coming years. Also the President of the European Council Charles Michel confirmed to reporters in the morning that the agreement was exhausted by one country.

The political leaders of the EU will gather on Thursday and Friday for a summit in Brussels. On Thursday, there were literally voices of relief at the meeting place, because Hungary had left the room when deciding on the EU's future enlargement steps.

About expansion can only decide unanimously, and with that method 26 countries were able to make a decision in the name of the entire Union without Hungarian opposition. The monetary decisions, on the other hand, could eventually be circumvented with at least shorter-term support for Ukraine, if Hungary could not be persuaded to support the decision even at the end of the negotiations.

Friday morning's news message again about high tensions in the EU's support for Ukraine. However, Michel tried to emphasize the historicity of the EU's enlargement decisions.

“Today we sent a very strong message to the citizens of Europe, a very strong message to the citizens of Ukraine. Because we decided to grant candidate status to Georgia, open negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, and take a very important step with Bosnia-Herzegovina,” he said.

According to Michelin, unanimity with long-term monetary solutions will be sought again at the beginning of next year.

European Council President Charles Michel spoke to reporters at the end of the first day of the summit.

of the EU On Thursday, the political leaders also postponed the agreement on another sizeable Ukraine money pot.

At the summit, an agreement was sought that the Ukrainian peace fund would have been capitalized with 20 billion euros. However, this kind of agreement is not yet emerging at the meeting.

The political leaders agreed on the final resolutions of the meeting regarding Ukraine on Thursday. In them they urge another EU body, the Council of Ministers, to intensify work to reform the European Peace Fund and increase its funding.

Consequently, the decision on the capitalization of the peace fund will be moved further.

The peace fund has reimbursed the member countries, for example, for the arms aid they gave to Ukraine. However, Hungary has blocked the release of the latest half-billion-euro Ukrainian tranche from the peace fund, so that compensation money for Ukraine aid has not moved from the fund to the member countries since last February.

The member states of the Union have continued to provide arms aid to Ukraine despite this.

The task of the summit meeting in Brussels is to outline the Union's political direction.