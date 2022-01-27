The European Union (EU) opened proceedings against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Thursday (27) for practices it considers discriminatory with Lithuania, the European Commission announced in a statement.

“The EU today (Thursday) launched a WTO case against China for its discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, which also affect other European Single Market exports,” the EU executive body said in the statement.

In Beijing, the Chinese government said the procedure initiated by the EU is “baseless and inconsistent”

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that “the issue between China and Lithuania is political, not economic”.

Lithuania, one of the EU’s smallest countries, angered China in July by allowing an office in its capital to open in Taiwan, a self-governing territory that Beijing considers part of the country.

Lithuania’s political and economic leaders accuse China of having since blocked imports from the Baltic country, in addition to other economic restrictions.

Brussels claims that it has “accumulated evidence of different types of Chinese restrictions”, such as “customs rejection of Lithuanian goods, rejection of import orders from Lithuania or pressure on other European companies (…) to remove Lithuanian parts from their supply chains”. supply”.

“Initiating a procedure in the WTO is not something we consider simple. However, after the failure of several attempts at a bilateral resolution, we see no other solution”, said the European Trade Commissioner, Latvian Valdis Dombrovskis, in the statement.

“The EU is determined to act with one voice and act quickly against measures that violate the WTO and that threaten the integrity of our single market,” he said.

This is a new chapter in the worsening relations between the EU and China. A mutual investment protection agreement, which had been negotiated for years, was virtually frozen as a result of the tensions.

Dombrovskis highlighted, however, that the European bloc will leave the channels open to resolve the dispute through diplomatic means.

After the Lithuanian decision to allow the Taiwan office to open, China reduced the level of diplomatic ties with the country and stopped issuing visas.

The former head of government of Germany, Angela Merkel, was the main promoter of a breakthrough in EU relations with China and promoted a summit meeting, which due to the coronavirus pandemic, was limited to a video conference.

