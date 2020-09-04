The EU openly threatened Russia with sanctions after the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. A statement released on Thursday evening said the European Union is calling for a common international response and reserves the right to take appropriate action. This also included sanctions.

On this Friday, representatives of the NATO countries will also be discussing possible reactions to the poisoning of Navalny in an unscheduled meeting. There is heated debate in Germany as to whether a construction freeze for the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could also be an option as a possible sanction.

“The Russian government must do everything possible to investigate this crime thoroughly and in full transparency and to bring those responsible to justice,” said the statement published on behalf of the member states by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. “Impunity cannot and will not be accepted.”

The use of chemical weapons is not acceptable under any circumstances and represents a serious violation of international law and human rights norms. “The European Union strongly condemns the attempted murder of Alexei Navalny,” it said.

On Thursday afternoon, a spokesman for Borrell reacted rather cautiously to questions about the Russian sanctions. He said that unless you know who is responsible, it is difficult to talk about punitive measures.

After investigations by a special Bundeswehr laboratory, the federal government announced on Wednesday that it saw it as unequivocally proven that Navalny had been poisoned with the military neurotoxin Novichok. Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke of an “attempted poisoning”.

The opposition politician suddenly fell into a coma on a flight in Russia on August 20 and was later transferred to the Charité in Berlin at the insistence of his family. According to the Charité, his health is still serious.

The Kremlin in Moscow had rejected a possible involvement in the case. The Russian ambassador in Berlin, Sergei Netschajew, told ZDF: “I would also like to appeal to our German colleagues: As long as the situation has not been clarified, avoid any politicization and, let’s say, refrain from preliminary assessments and only look at the facts to support. “

He added: “It has already been reported that before Mr. Navalny was transferred from Omsk to Berlin, no traces of toxins were found in his samples.”

Navalny’s companion Leonid Volkov told RTL / n-tv that he had no doubt that Navalny had been poisoned. “But the fact that they used Mr Putin’s favorite poison, which is like a signature from him, is still a big surprise,” said the opposition member’s confidante.

On Thursday evening, NATO announced an unscheduled meeting for this Friday. After the meeting of the North Atlantic Council on behalf of the Ambassador, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is to make a statement. According to diplomats, it is likely that the Allies are calling on the Russian authorities to fully investigate the case. For the time being, further measures within the NATO framework are considered rather unlikely.

“Methods are reminiscent of the GDR and the KGB”

In Berlin, the parliamentary control body of the Bundestag responsible for the secret services is to deal with the case, as the chairman Armin Schuster (CDU) announced to the editorial network Germany. The special session will most likely take place on Monday. “We are interested in the circumstances of the crime,” he said – and the question of whether it was a secret service operation or something else.

“These methods remind me of the East German Ministry for State Security and the Soviet KGB, ”said Schuster. “State murder orders were part of the profile of certain services in the east. One does not want to imagine: But we got there again. “

The case has reignited the debate about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which is supposed to deliver Russian gas to Germany. Demands for a stop or a moratorium on the German-Russian project have come from the Greens, the FDP and the CDU external expert Norbert Röttgen, among others. Russian gas is to be delivered to Germany through the German-Russian pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

However, only last week Chancellor Merkel made it clear that she did not want to link the Navalny case with Nord Stream 2. Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke told the “Handelsblatt” that the project was important for the energy supply in Germany and Europe. It is true that he condemns in the strongest possible terms what is going on in Russia. “At the same time, however, we mustn’t saw off the branch we’re sitting on.” (dpa)