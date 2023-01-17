EU | One of the suspects in the bribery scandal agreed to a deal: He promised to reveal the skein thoroughly

Pier Panzeri, who is suspected of participating in EU bribery rings, has promised to cooperate with the Belgian authorities. The agreement suggests that the investigation may reveal new suspects.

Belgium the state prosecutor said on Tuesday that the former Italian MEP and current lobbyist imprisoned due to the EU bribery scandal Pier Panzeri has promised to cooperate with the Belgian authorities in exchange for a reduced prison sentence.

The news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter BBC.

Panzeri is one of the four suspects who are imprisoned in Belgium because of the bribery scandal that rocked the EU institutions. The other suspects are the former speaker of the EU Parliament, who was dismissed from his position Eva Kailithis spouse Francesco Giorgi and lobbyist Niccolò Figà-Talamanca.

The suspects were arrested in December in a long-prepared operation by the Belgian police. The police found a total of 1.5 million euros in cash during several raids.

The four are believed to have accepted bribes from Qatar and Morocco and tried to influence the EU Parliament in return. Qatar and Morocco have denied involvement in the tangle.

“ Panzer is estimated to have benefited from the bribery pattern in the amount of around one million euros.

Prosecutor said in a statement on Tuesday that Panzeri has signed a “contrition agreement”, in which he has promised to tell the authorities, among other things, how the network that ran the bribe ring worked and what kind of financial arrangements were made with the states that allegedly participated in the ring.

He has also promised to reveal the “previously known and unknown” persons involved in the scheme, including those he has admitted to bribing. The reference to unknown persons implies that new suspects may be revealed in the investigation.

According to the BBC, the deal was announced a day after an Italian court agreed to extradite Panzer’s daughter By Silvia Panzerwho is suspected of having participated in a bribery ring.

Prosecutor spokesman Eric Van Duyse told Reuters that Panzer’s sentence includes one year of absolute imprisonment and four years of probation, a fine and the confiscation of all assets he acquired. Panzer is estimated to have benefited from the bribery pattern in the amount of around one million euros.

If Panzer had not agreed to the deal, he would have received a much heavier prison sentence, according to Van Duysen. If Panzeri does not provide sufficient information, the contract will be terminated.

Van Duyse estimates that Panzeri is a central figure in the bribery ring, so that he can provide useful information to the authorities.

European on Monday, the parliament began a month-long process aimed at removing immunity from prosecution for two members of the parliament.

Speaker of the Parliament Roberta Metsola according to the Belgian authorities had requested that immunity from prosecution be removed from the Italian From Andrea Cozzolino and from Belgium From Marc Tarabellawho belong to the group of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) in the parliament.

Both Cozzolino and Tarabella’s lawyers have said that they have not participated in the bribery ring.