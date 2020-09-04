The European Union again offers Belarus mediation in the dialogue between the authorities and the people. This was stated at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council by Deputy Permanent Representative of Germany to the UN, Gunther Sauter, reports RIA News…

“The European Union remains ready to provide assistance in promoting the national dialogue (…) We urge the government of Belarus to accept this proposal, not to miss the opportunity to start a sincere dialogue with the people of Belarus,” the agency quoted the diplomat as saying.

Sauter assured that in promoting the national dialogue of Belarusians, the EU will pay attention to the problem of observing fundamental freedoms and human rights.

In late August, it was reported that the former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya announced the opposition’s readiness to view Russia as a mediator if the political crisis in the country cannot be overcome without international assistance.

Mass protests have been taking place in Belarus for the fourth week. Citizens oppose the official election results. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that elements of external interference are visible in the situation. According to him, the coordinators are trying to act in the country according to the “manuals of color revolutions”, and the protesters are controlled from “Poland, Great Britain and the Czech Republic.”