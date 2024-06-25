EU | Official negotiations opened: Ukraine is now one step closer to EU membership

European Union|Finland’s EU ambassador Markku Keinänen says that the Russian attack changed the attitude towards the expansion of the Union.

Ukraine and Moldova will again be able to leap forward on the EU path, when the countries’ membership negotiations have been officially opened on Tuesday in Luxembourg. Ukraine and Moldova applied for EU membership after Russia expanded its war of aggression in Ukraine in spring-winter 2022.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at the conference on the opening of membership negotiations that the country’s best sons and daughters have given their lives for an independent and European Ukraine.

Ukraine and Moldova were granted EU candidate country status in June two years ago. Next, there are years of negotiations ahead, with the actual membership hanging in the balance.

“We will do everything in our power to achieve it,” Šmyhal said.

Finland the representative in intergovernmental conferences is the EU ambassador Markku Keinänen. He considers the decision to start negotiations between Ukraine and Moldova to be truly historic.

Keinänen says that the attitude towards EU expansion clearly changed after the expansion of Russia’s war of aggression.

“Union is now forced to take on a more strategic role externally. Otherwise, the sphere of influence of Russia and China is expanding all the time. We cannot leave such gray areas at the Union’s borders anymore in this current situation,” he says.

For Ukraine, the path to membership in the Union is also part of the EU’s security guarantees for Ukraine, Keinänen adds. According to him, the process is still merit-based, which means that progress on the membership path requires reforms.

“Yes, everyone has very appreciatively followed the speed with which progress has been made and the reforms that were able to be made even during the war.”

Negotiations after the opening, the compatibility of the current legislation of Ukraine and Moldova with the Union will be examined in practice. First, the eyes are focused on the most difficult areas, such as the background values ​​of the countries’ legislation, the rule of law and the judiciary.

After finding out the differences, the countries are set goals that they must meet. After sufficient progress, the focus shifts to other areas, such as the internal market.

Almost at the same time as the opening of the membership negotiations, the change of the presidency of the Council of Ministers of the member countries coincides. Next week the Hungarian presidency begins. The country has repeatedly blocked EU support for Ukraine and actions against Russia’s war of aggression.

However, the EU Commission is responsible for the screening process after the opening of membership negotiations, so the ball will move there next. For Ukraine, the negotiations opened at the right moment.

“For sure, during the Hungarian period, not much will happen in Ukraine’s EU membership. On the other hand, not much needs to happen,” Keinänen describes the side of the member states of the Union.

Its history on the other hand, Luxembourg is perfectly suited as a stage for the opening of membership negotiations. The Grand Duchy became independent in June 1815, when European leaders and ministers outlined the continent’s future and balance of power at the Congress of Vienna and redrew the borders of the states.

The reason for the diplomatic effort was Napoleon’s earlier wars in Europe.

Geopolitics and security are also at stake in the EU’s possible expansion to Ukraine and Moldova. Russia’s main foreign policy goal is to prevent new EU and NATO memberships in its neighboring regions, but the governments of Ukraine, Moldova and most European countries have a different view of the continent’s future.

Keinänen estimates that EU enlargement will strengthen both security and the internal market in the Union.

“Yes, this angle of entry has clearly been a geopolitical and security perspective.”