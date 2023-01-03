FT: EU offers China free coronavirus vaccines due to outbreak

The European Union (EU) has offered free coronavirus vaccines to China to help Beijing contain the outbreak. The newspaper reports Financial Times with reference to European officials.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides has approached her Chinese counterparts with an offer to provide them with expert public health assistance, as well as donate vaccines available to the EU, according to the publication.

The interlocutor of the newspaper noted that China has not yet responded to this proposal.

Earlier it became known that almost 37 million people were infected with coronavirus in China per day. It is noted that in the first 20 days of December, 248 million citizens were infected with the virus in the country, which is almost 18 percent of the population. Immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov said that the outbreak of COVID-19 in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) could reach Russia, in connection with this, testing for the virus for those entering the country should be returned.