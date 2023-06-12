Agreement proposed during Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Tunis involves compliance with economic reforms demanded by the IMF

The EU (European Union) offered more than €1 billion (R$5.2 billion at current exchange rates) to the Tunisian government to try to reduce the influx of Tunisian migrants arriving in Europe, mainly Italy, through the Mediterranean Sea. The country is going through a serious economic crisis due to the increase in the price of commodities since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

The agreement was announced after the visit of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to Tunis this Sunday (June 11, 2023). She was accompanied by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The information is from the newspaper Financial Times.

The proposal presented to Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed, however, involves compliance with reforms demanded by the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

As proposed, Tunisia would receive €150 million (R$787 million) immediately in financial support, with another €900 million (R$4.7 billion at current exchange rates) in the form of long-term loans. The European proposal also cites €105 million (R$550 million) specifically for border control for “break the business model of smugglers and traffickers”, according to von der Leyen.

The values, however, are conditional on the Saïed government accepting the economic reforms demanded by the IMF in the package of US$ 1.9 billion (R$ 9.3 billion) offered to the country in October. Demands include reforms in favor of fiscal austerity, privatization of companies, increased transparency in government and promotion of sustainable investments.

Italy has already received around 53,000 Tunisian immigrants since the beginning of the year. There are fears that a worsening economic crisis could lead to an unsustainable influx into the country.

On Thursday (8.jun), the EU countries signed an agreement that changes the migration and asylum policy adopted by the bloc. The subject gained relevance in 2015, when more than 1 million people –mostly refugees from the war in Syria– arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the approved proposals, EU Member States would not be obliged to receive migrants. They would have 3 options:

receive a certain number of asylum seekers arriving in another EU country.

offer financial compensation of around €20,000 (R$106,000) for each asylum application not reallocated, limited to 30,000 applicants per year. The money will be sent to an EU fund;

pay for the return of rejected applicants to their country of origin.

The deal still needs to be approved by the European Parliament. The aim is to enact the measure before the 2024 European elections.