Meloni, night summit with Macron and Scholz in Brussels

A very long nocturnal meeting, sweetened by red wine, toasts and laughter, in the bar of a historic hotel in Brussels. The prime minister Giorgia Meloni and the French president Emmanuel Macron they met again in Brussels in a bilateral meeting on the eve of a crucial European Council on the issues of enlargement to Ukraine and the European budget, with the great issue of Stability pact.

“It was a great discussion,” he explained Macron at the end of the meeting, as he writes the Ansa, which began late in the evening after the summit between the EU and the Western Balkans, away from the cameras. The bilateral meeting took place in the hotel bar where both leaders stay overnight and where he also stays Olaf Scholz. The German Chancellor was sitting in the same room. She said hello first Melons And Macron, then for a long time he sat at a nearby table, with his staff. Finally, the only one wearing a gray short-sleeved t-shirt in the group of leaders, he joined the French president and the Italian prime minister.

Official sources revealed almost nothing from the meeting. But, despite the relaxed faces that could be seen at the table, the topics to be discussed were very hot. With Italy almost ready for anything – so much so as to evoke a veto – to avoid anything new Stability pact a compromise considered too punitive for countries with high debt takes shape. On the dossier of the 2021-27 budget review, Rome and Paris are on the opposite side to that of Germany and the frugal ones, and ask that the EU make more resources available on migration and innovation in the industry, as well as for the support for Ukraine.

Kiev, plausibly, reports the Ansawas part of the meeting, which took place under the eyes of some reporters, the staff of the Presidency of the Council, the Minister for EU Affairs, the South, Cohesion and the Pnrr Raffaele Fitto and diplomats stationed at European institutions. In fact, the meeting took place a few hours before the EU summit at which the clash between Hungary and the other 26 is predicted on the opening of negotiations for the entry of Kiev. Moderate optimism filtered through European sources late at night. While sources at Palazzo Chigi have explained that they are working on a bilateral agreement between Melons And Orban right on the sidelines of the summit of the 27.

