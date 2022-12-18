Negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament reached an agreement on a comprehensive climate legislation package on the night from Saturday to Sunday, reports Czech Republic EU President. Residents of the European Union will have to pay for the greenhouse gases they emit.

Before 2030, CO2 emissions must be reduced by 55 percent and the EU must be completely climate neutral by 2050. To achieve this, the successful system of CO2 certificates for polluters (ETS) is being made stricter and expanded.

To reduce emissions, the EU issues fewer and fewer emission permits, which creates scarcity and makes them increasingly expensive. Companies will then either have to pay significantly more or emit less.

If it is up to the negotiators, such a system will also be introduced for greenhouse gas emissions from road traffic and buildings. Gas stations and energy companies have to pay for emission allowances and then pass the costs on to the customer. People with lower incomes can appeal to a special fund, which is becoming larger than originally intended.

“With this deal, we are drastically reducing emissions in Europe, but in a socially responsible manner without harming European industry,” said Esther de Lange, a member of the European Parliament, about the agreement. “The introduction of ETS for transport and buildings is necessary to achieve our climate goals, but for the European Parliament – and for the CDA – this cannot be done without social measures to help people make this transition.”

The new climate laws cannot be introduced until they have been approved by the governments of all Member States and the full European Parliament.