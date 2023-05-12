The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said this Friday, the 12th, that the bloc’s trade relations with China are deeply unbalanced, and that “we have to rebalance them”. In a statement after a meeting of European Union foreign ministers, the diplomat stated that it is necessary to “avoid dependencies”, especially in critical sectors.

“The complexity of our relationship with China has increased,” said the Spaniard. “We have different political systems and we understand human rights differently,” added Borrell.