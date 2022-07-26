Countries disagree with a single target of 15% and propose flexibility; if measure pass, total savings will be only 5%

The EU (European Union) must approve this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022) an emergency proposal to reduce gas consumption. Initially, a 15% savings target had been set. The proposal was made more flexible and, now, each country will be able to stipulate its target according to the local reality.

The bloc fears that a total cut in gas supplies will happen soon and urges countries to save for the winter. Temperatures should start to drop on the mainland towards the beginning of autumn, towards the end of September. Many countries use gas to heat homes.

On Monday (July 25), Russian state-owned Gazprom announced that it will reduce the gas going to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to around 20% of capacity starting next Wednesday (July 27). The German Economy Ministry refuted the technical justification presented by the Russians, but the cut remains confirmed.

The decision further magnifies the effects of the energy crisis on the continent.

Last week, the European Commission made an emergency proposal, suggesting that countries reduce their gas consumption by 15% from August to March. The target would be voluntary, but could become mandatory in case of lack of supply.

Several governments, however, opposed the plan. The text was reformulated, included exemptions and ended up weakening. Energy ministers from the bloc’s countries will meet this Tuesday (26.Jul) to approve the final version.

After the review, some countries increased the economy proposal, as is the case of Germany. However, overall, the target has been reduced from 15% to just 5%.

The recast proposal would exempt countries such as Ireland and Malta as they are not connected to EU gas networks. Gas exporters and those with full stocks should also have weaker targets. Some industries, such as chemicals and steel, should be exempt.

Russia supplied 40% of the gas consumed in the EU until before it invaded Ukraine at the end of February. Germany was the biggest buyer.