The European bloc believes that products may have higher taxes with the Republican’s victory in the US elections

The European Union is developing a trade strategy considering two options if Donald Trump (Republican Party) win the US presidential election in November.

According to a report by Financial Timespublished this Monday (29.Jul.2024), the bloc is working both to present a quick agreement if it wins the election and to respond to higher export tariffs.

Trump has already said he will impose a minimum tariff of 10%, which could reduce EU imports by around €150 billion a year.

European negotiators plan to approach Trump’s team before he possibly takes office to discuss which U.S. products the European Union could buy in larger quantities.

The European Commission’s Commerce Department is already drawing up lists of imports that could be hit with tariffs of 50% or more if negotiations to improve trade fail and Trump imposes higher tariffs.

“We have to show that we are a partner to the US, not a problem”said a senior European bloc official. “We will seek agreements, but we are ready to defend ourselves if necessary. We will not be guided by fear.”he stated.