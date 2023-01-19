EU | MT: European Democrats are looking for Sanna Marini to lead the EU Commission

The Rural Future commission source characterizes that Marin is seen in Brussels as an exceptional political superstar.

European the democrats are whining Sanna Marinia (sd) as the next president of the EU Commission, says Maaseudun Tulevaisuus (MT).

According to the newspaper, the idea of ​​asking Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin to be the group’s top candidate for the 2024 EU elections was floated in the S&D group of the EU Parliament’s social democrats at the end of last year.

According to MT’s information, the debate has been accelerated by the ongoing corruption scandal in the EU Parliament.

A source close to the Parliament’s S&D group tells MT that the Finnish prime minister would be a “clean” candidate for a group shaken by corruption.

MT’s commission source characterizes that Marin is seen in the parliament and in Brussels as an exceptional political superstar who is both popular and well-known across national borders, especially for his statements on Ukraine.