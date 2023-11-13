More than 600 days after Russia began its large-scale invasion to destroy Ukraine’s sovereignty, the West continues to look for ways to strangle its war economy. Now, after months of blockades, the European Union is moving to ban diamonds of Russian origin, which supplies a third of global demand. The community club links its veto to that of the G-7, the group of the most developed countries, for it to be effective. And that support from the group made up of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom (the EU is an unlisted member) is already on the table. Brussels is now finalizing its twelfth package of sanctions against Russian entities and individuals, and is working to include Russian diamonds in it—or at least in a later annex—according to several community sources.

“To reduce the revenue Russia earns from its exports, we will accelerate our consultations on energy, metals and all non-industrial diamonds, including those mined, processed or produced in Russia,” say G-7 foreign ministers and high representative for EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, in a joint statement after their meeting a few days ago in Japan. However, technical details remain to be ironed out to implement the ban on Russian diamonds in Western markets, which represent 70% of the world’s demand for jewelry with these gems. The key is how to trace the stones (they will primarily focus on rough gems of one carat or more) to trace their origin. And it’s not simple.

A team of G-7 experts will visit Belgium this week to analyze traceability proposals, which guarantee and document that the gems arriving do not do so from Russia. The team will meet with representatives of the European Commission and will pass through Antwerp, the historic heart of the large and rough diamond trade, where they will speak with companies in the sector. His visit of several days, which coincides with the meeting of foreign and European affairs ministers of the Twenty-seven in Brussels, comes after a similar trip to India, which for years has been the cutter and polisher of 90% of the diamonds in brute of the world.

Yellow diamonds at one of the diamond markets in Antwerp, October 30. JOHANNA GERON (REUTERS)

Russian oil and gas are already under G7 and EU sanctions. Although these punishments have exceptions and loopholes that allow the Kremlin to circumvent the ban and reach Western markets. Now, after months of pressure and doubts about how to make the veto effective, Brussels is also preparing to focus on diamonds, which provide the Kremlin with more than 3.7 billion euros a year, especially through Alrosa, a state majority.

The Community Executive already tried to include Alrosa in its list of Russian companies under sanctions in September 2022, as EL PAÍS reported; although on that occasion it was for supporting the Russian navy by financially supporting the Alrosa submarine. That proposal did not go ahead, since the sanctions require the unanimous approval of the Member States.

Belgium asks not to damage the market

In the EU, one of the partners, Belgium, has interests in the diamond trade through the large port of Antwerp. However, the Belgian Government, which initially did not support the proposal, assures that it supports the veto on Russian gemstones, but also that a tracking system is necessary that does not harm the rest of the market. And he has made a technical proposal. The current system, which is based on documents that certify the origin of gems—such as the “Kimberley process,” which certifies with documents that are not blood diamonds— and that can be altered is no longer useful.

The Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, assured a few days ago that the blockade of Russian diamonds is “closer.” However, once the sanctions are approved at the European level – which will probably wait for the technical fit to be refined – they could still take months to come into force. Belgium is considering the deadline of the first quarter of 2024. For the veto to begin, it is necessary to launch the most technological tracking system, which x-rays the stones (raw and of a certain size) so that they can be tracked throughout the entire period. chain.

The United States has already sanctioned Russian diamonds (rough and those cut and polished in Russia). However, the trade in these precious stones has hardly suffered in Russia, which, according to experts and analysts, has managed to evade the US veto (the largest consumer of diamonds for jewelry) and evade sanctions by placing the gems in the market through other countries and claiming other origins.

Some of the world’s leading sellers of diamond jewelry say they have not bought Russian gems since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, but gaps in documents proving the origin of the diamonds continue to put them on the market, they say. diplomatic sources aware of the debate on European sanctions. It is now a matter of ensuring that the European measure does not have those loopholes.

