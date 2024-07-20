EU | More than 6.5 billion euros are stuck in the common fund of EU countries because no agreement has been reached on the use of the money

European Union|The Peace Fund has been stuck since May of last year, and there is no quick solution in sight.

Hungary and some other EU countries have already paralyzed the most important common instrument of the EU countries, which was supposed to support the delivery of defense material to Ukraine, for more than a year.

The money is part of the European Peace Fund, in which more than 6.5 billion euros worth of Ukraine aid earmarked for EU member states is now stuck.

Hungarian Minister for Europe János Boka explained to reporters in Brussels last week why Hungary is not ready to detach Ukraine money from the peace fund.

“The Hungarian government’s position is to know about the future of the European Peace Fund. Especially regarding the G7 agreements, the details of which are not known or clear to us,” he said.

Based on Bóka, Hungary’s concern would therefore seem to be how the peace fund is used with the proceeds of the frozen central bank funds from Russia or the loans to Ukraine from the rich G7 countries. This is still hardly the whole truth about the matter, and diplomatic sources do not expect the situation to be resolved quickly.

Previously in connection with other aid decisions for Ukraine, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán has relatively publicly linked the funds frozen due to Hungary’s weak rule of law and his sympathy for Ukraine support.

At the same time, however, a dispute between France and Germany is also simmering within the peace fund. It is about the requirements regarding the origin of the supported material.

In particular, France has also wanted an industrial policy project from the peace fund to support production coming from the EU region or Norway.

European only after the expansion of the Russian war of aggression did the peace fund begin to provide lethal aid. The member countries already decided on the foundation of the fund in March 2021.

The purpose of the fund is to prevent conflicts, build and maintain peace, and strengthen international security and stability. By supporting Ukraine, the EU countries also protect other regions close to Russia from Russia’s interest in attacking.

Now, a total of EUR 5.3 billion of the stuck money is so-called lethal aid.

The Peace Fund does not directly finance materials for Ukraine. Instead, the member countries are retroactively paid shares of the material they deliver to Ukraine from there.

The Peace Fund the significance of the stalling for the defense industry is difficult to assess for the time being, says the Secretary General Tuija Karanko Defense and aviation industry from Pia ry. The money comes from the peace fund to the member countries retroactively, so the freeze of the fund will at least not cut off armed support to Ukraine very quickly.

“We have not yet seen whether it would affect how, for example, orders are assigned to industry in Finland,” he says.

According to Karango, the fastest way to support Ukraine is in any case to send aid to Ukraine from the Defense Forces’ warehouses. However, that does not mean that the freezing of the peace fund could at some point start to be reflected in the orders of the defense industry.

“In that case, of course, the peace fund is what the defense budget would be supplemented with, in order to obtain supplementary purchases for the Defense Forces.”

Karanko points out that the desire of taxpayers to support Ukraine is also strong in Finland. This is not the case everywhere.

In that situation, it may be easier for decision-makers to justify support for Ukraine if part of it comes from the EU’s joint support instrument.