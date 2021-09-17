More than 10,000 migrants, many from Haiti, camped this Friday under a bridge on the southern border of USA, a humanitarian crisis that puts the government of Joe Biden.

These migrants arrived in the small town of Del Rio, Texas, crossing the Rio Grande that divides USA from Mexico. Of the 2,000 that were at the beginning of the week, they rose to 10,500 on Thursday night, said Bruno Lozano, the mayor of this town bordering Ciudad Acuña.

“They are mainly from Haiti and enter illegally (…) they are just waiting to be detained by border guards” to start the procedures for authorization to stay, he explained in a video posted on Twitter.

“We need swift government action,” urged the Democratic mayor, highlighting the health and safety risks posed by this makeshift camp.

Overwhelmed, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)) said in a statement that it had increased its staff to deal with the situation in a “safe, humane and orderly manner.”

The shaded area under the international bridge serves as a temporary stop site “to prevent heat-related illnesses,” explained CBP, noting that the migrants were provided drinking water, towels and portable toilets.

Once cared for, “the vast majority of adults arriving alone and many families will continue to be expelled under Title 42,” a health regulation adopted at the beginning of the pandemic to slow the spread of the virus, according to this press release.

“Those who cannot be removed under Title 42 and do not have a legal basis to remain will be placed in expedited removal proceedings,” said CBP.

However, a federal judge on Thursday ordered the Biden government not to expel the families in this context, which could complicate the task of the authorities, faced for months with record migratory flows on the border with Mexico.

More than 208,000 migrants were detained there in August, according to the latest official figures. This raises the number of migrants arrested at the border since the arrival of Biden to the White House to more than 1.3 million, a level not seen in 20 years.

Of these, some 596 thousand came from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, and more than 464 thousand, from Mexico.

“Disaster”

The Republican opposition has accused Biden for months of having caused a “migration crisis” by making his predecessor’s measures more flexible Donald trump, who had made the fight against illegal immigration one of the workhorses of his government.

The situation in Del Rio, Texas, offered him new arguments. After visiting the area, Republican Senator Ted Cruz denounced “a disaster” caused by Biden.

According to Cruz, the migrants end up under the bridge “because the president Joe biden made the political decision to cancel deportation flights to Haiti “after the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moïse, which exacerbated the chaos on the Caribbean island.

The number of citizens of Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, who arrive undocumented to USA It has been increasing for several months.

Nearly 6,800 Haitians were detained at the southern border in August, or just 4 percent of all migrants arrested, but more than in July (5,000) or May (2,700).

Many Haitians left their country after the 2010 earthquake (which killed more than 200,000 people) and settled in Latin America, especially Brazil and Chile. But finding work and renewing a residence permit has become difficult for thousands who chose to go north.

“I want to continue my journey because I have a sister in Miami and another in the Netherlands,” said Domingue Paul, a 40-year-old Haitian who lived five years in Chile, in statements to the AFP.

Sensitive to their difficulties, several Democratic voices rose up to ask the government to Joe biden to quickly resolve the situation in Del Rio.

“These Haitian migrants have already suffered greatly during the dangerous journey to our border,” Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a leading figure on the party’s left wing, tweeted.

“The lack of urgency to come to their aid is alarming,” denounced the legislator, who came to USA in 1995 as a Somali refugee.

ledz