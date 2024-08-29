Politico: EU Ministers May Boycott Hungary Meeting Over Russia

Finance ministers of the European Union (EU) may boycott the meeting in Hungary on September 13 due to “Budapest’s love for Russia”, reports Politico citing two European Union officials.

According to sources, the head of the Eurogroup and the Minister for Public Expenditure of Ireland Paschal Donohoe should decide in the near future whether the meeting will take place. It is noted that at the moment the meeting will still officially take place.

One official, however, said intensive contacts were taking place to assess how many ministers were considering a boycott regardless of Donahoe’s decision.

Ahead of the finance ministers’ talks, several other ministerial meetings are also scheduled to take place in Brussels rather than Budapest after EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell decided to move them from Hungary.

The newspaper’s sources added that Donahoe would likely gauge the mood at the talks in Brussels before deciding whether to call off the meeting.

Finland previously refused to participate in informal EU meetings held in Hungary during Budapest’s presidency of the EU Council. In addition, Finnish authorities noted that support for Ukraine is the country’s top priority.