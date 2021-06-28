The Ministers of Agriculture of the European Union gave the green light on Monday to the rules that will govern the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) from 2023. The legislative package, which still has to be voted on in the European Parliament, will force to allocate 25% of direct payments to farmers and ranchers who carry out practices beneficial to the environment. “It is the biggest reform of the CAP since the 1990s,” said Maria do Céu Antunes, Portugal’s Minister of Agriculture, who holds the rotating presidency of the EU. “The result has been a historic agreement,” agreed the Spanish minister, Luis Planas, who this week will convene the communities to agree on the deployment of these standards.

The Agriculture incumbents have cleared the way for the approval of the new rules for the CAP on Monday in Luxembourg, after last week the Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement after almost three years of negotiations. Among other novelties, the new CAP model is based on the development of national strategic plans that must be executed over the next five years. Spain, which in 2020 had 695,000 beneficiaries of these funds, will have 47,724 million euros until 2027.

The European institutions consider that the approved package will allow a more “just, green and flexible” CAP. Another change is precisely the introduction of the so-called eco-schemes, which governments must offer to reward actions in accordance with the Green Deal. These environmental regimes were one of the points that required the most dedication in the negotiations between governments and MEPs.

The countries wanted the eco-schemes to account for 20% of payments, while Parliament wanted to raise it to 30%. Finally, the percentage will be 25%. The Portuguese minister stressed that the CAP will finally give the agricultural sector the instruments to contribute to the goal of dispensing with fossil fuels as of 2050. “There is a balance between the economic profitability of livestock farms and green architecture,” he highlighted Flat.

Social and environmental conditions

Another great element is that, for the first time, the CAP includes social conditionality and green. The beneficiaries of the funds must comply with European social and labor laws and must allocate 3% of arable land to biodiversity or non-productive areas, with the possibility of receiving support from eco-schemes to reach 7%. The countries will also be obliged to include in their plans a redistribution of funds so that at least 10% of the budget goes to small farms and, at least 3%, to farmers and ranchers of up to 40 years. “We have to protect the little ones, not only so that they exist, but so that they play an important role in the European food system”, said the Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski.

After the agreement with Brussels, the government is now preparing to convene the Sector Conference to agree on the deployment of the funds with the autonomous communities. In a press conference to approve the agreement, Planas has assured that the ministry hopes to finish the proposal that it will send to the regional executives in 48 hours and call the meeting on Wednesday. According to Planas, this will be held in July to get the work done and focus on the strategic plan, which should be sent to Brussels before December. “If we have been able to do it in Europe, I hope and wish that in the coming weeks we will be able to do so in Spain,” the minister assured.