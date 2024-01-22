The foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) expressed this Monday their support for demanding a two-state solution in the Middle East, as requested by a peace plan outlined by the head of community diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

“I think we have to stop talking about peace, about a peace process, and start talking more specifically about a process for a two-state solution (…) The way we name it is important,” Borrell told the press upon his arrival. to a Council of EU Foreign Ministers.

European ministers, meeting this Monday, will exchange views separately with their counterparts from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, as well as with the secretary general of the Arab League, who were invited to Brussels.

Of all these Arab interlocutors, EU ministers want to know their views, as Brussels believes that all of them could play an important role after the end of the conflict.

An EU diplomatic source admitted however that no concrete decision is expected from those talks, but added that the presence of the foreign ministers of Israel and Palestine in Brussels on the same day should be seen as a “strong symbol.”

“I think we should not have too high expectations (…). The idea is to have an in-depth discussion (…), to try to understand what each person's position is,” said the same source.

No face-to-face meeting between the foreign ministers of Israel and the Palestinian Authority is planned.

The EU has already expressed its concern about the high number of victims in the bombings carried out by Israel against Gaza after the attack that Hamas carried out on October 7, which left some 1,140 dead on Israeli soil. According to the Palestinian Islamist movement, more than 25,000 people have died in Gaza to date. However, The bloc has so far not achieved a unified position on the need for a ceasefire.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks to the press while holding photographs of Israeli hostages.

In that sense, Borrell will present a decalogue to end the conflict between Israel and Palestine and which contemplates the creation of a Palestinian State and the normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab world.

It also contemplates that the international community takes the initiative in the conversations and that later Israelis and Palestinians will sit down to negotiate directly, among whom the presence of the Islamist group Hamas is ruled out.

An idea that the solution comes from outside that Borrell already expressed on January 3 from Lisbon, when he said that “peace can only be achieved in a lasting way if the international community becomes dramatically involved in achieving it and imposes a solution.”

“I think we must impose peace. I think everyone knows that the only way is a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution,” agreed the Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, upon his arrival at the Council.

Given the refusal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the two-state solution, Borrell said he was aware that he has “a different position” but recalled that The United Nations has called for this measure and that “the entire international community supports it.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu's statements are unacceptable and do not contribute in any way to the prospects for peace,” said the Irish minister, Micheál Martin, who asked the Israeli leader “to listen to the vast majority of the world who want peace.” and that he wants a two-state solution.

Meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (CAE) at the EU headquarters.

The Finnish minister, Elina Valtonen, said that Netanyahu's rejection of the creation of the Palestinian state “is not an acceptable position” and assured that, until that objective is achieved, there will be no peace in the entire Middle East region.

To achieve this, the head of Latvian diplomacy, Krisjanis Karins, advocated putting pressure on Israel economically. ““Europe's greatest capacity for influence has always been its portfolio (…) We see that in European policies, money can help focus minds and I think we also have to start thinking about it internationally,” he said.

“Netanyahu's position is worrying, a two-state solution will be necessary,” insisted the French minister, Stéphane Séjourné.

The Luxembourg Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel, considered that the

Borrell “is going in the right direction,” although he noted that what needs to be achieved now is a ceasefire.

The same was requested by the Swedish minister, Tobias Billström, and the Spanish minister, José Manuel Albares, who rHe called for a ceasefire and the “materialization” of the Palestinian State. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the creation of the two states is “complex”, but called for “not to bury our heads in the sand” and to “do everything possible to alleviate the dramatic suffering” of Israelis and Palestinians.

Palestinian families fleeing Gaza along the coastal road that leads to Rafah.

Upon arrival at the meeting venue, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz ignored questions from the press and he barely mentioned that his country was focused on obtaining the release of hostages captured by the Islamist group Hamas in October.

At their meeting this Monday, European ministers also plan to talk about a possible EU mission in the Red Sea, where Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have attacked numerous merchant ships. The idea is to deploy three combat ships in the Red Sea.

For now, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium have expressed their willingness to participate, while Spain has distanced itself from the initiative.

According to the original idea, The EU naval mission would have a mandate to shoot down missiles or drones launched by the Houthis against merchant ships, but not carry out attacks on ground targets in Yemen.

EFE and AFP