EU, Michel: “We need to intervene on the advantage of Germany and France”

There war in Ukraine and the consequent energy crisisare forcing more and more Europe to act, because the “paradigms” on which it was built stand changing and also very quickly. The President of the European Council asks answers in short times to the EU. “You can’t,” he explains Charles Michel to Republic – wait for March or April”. Especially on the economic plan. You have to make yourself available to the 27 resources to deal with crisis. Money to deal with for example the aid plan fielded by Use. And at least it’s in his recipe the extension of the fund Sure already active to help workers and companies, and the introduction of a European Sovereign Fund that hinges on the Nice, the European Investment Bank. Without closing the door a new measures through common debt as was the case for the Recovery funds and above all without entrusting everything to the distortions of national aid that would assign a benefit competitive a Germany and France.

“I absolutely am convinced – Michel continues to Repubblica – that the 2023 Sara decisive for the next decade. We’ll have to give quick answers on the economy, migrants, energy and common defence. We need to a strong Europe and to make the existing means in the system of EU funds more flexible. For example, extending the Sure fund. It’s the easiest way to ensure solidarity between partners because we know that not all states have the same capacity. Then you need a sovereign fund. It will take more time on this, it is not a short-term answer but a decision must be made as soon as possible at least on the basic principles“.

