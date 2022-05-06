War Russia-Ukraine, Metsola: “We must give heavy weapons to Kiev”

Roberta Metsola expresses three clear concepts and unambiguous. “Right to give heavy weapons to Ukraine“. “Enough Russian oil and gas“.”Energy union with leadership to Italy“. Three big issues on which the new president of the European Parliament pauses. “The sanctions – Metsola explained to Corriere della Sera – are always difficult to adopt. What we have done so far is Without precedents. The European Parliament was the first to say that we must achieve one zero energy dependence from the Russia. Each country has its own reality, some are more dependent than others. But the goal of zero dependence must be there priorityso long as Fly has exploited too long divisions potentials between us. We have often chosen the easier solutionsagainst the warnings of those member countries that border with Russia“.

“Ukraine – continues Metsola al Corriere – is struggling in Europe for his sovereignty And integrity territorial. If a country in that situation asks us for help, also knowing that if that help does not arrive, there is a danger that our allied countries will be under threatthen my answer on the delivery of heavy weapons to Kiev it definitely is Yup“. Metsola also identifies a strategic role for Italy in the possible creation Energy Union. “They want us leadership and difficult decisions. But I have no doubt that Italy can be the necessary leader because of this”.

