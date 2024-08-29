EU, Metsola Promotes Brother-in-Law to Cabinet Chief. He Had Already Tried in 2022…

Roberta Metsolarecently re-elected as president of the Parliament Europeanis completing his staff and has caused discussion over the choice of his chief of staff, the right-hand man of Maltese politics will be his brother-in-law: Matthew Tabonealready his collaborator since 2013 but now – as La Verità reports – definitively promoted. Tabone will earn €20,000 per month. The President of the European Parliament, in his second term, had already tried in 2022, but at the time he had to back down due to the controversy following the scandal of the Qatargate. His choice however It’s not illegal: the ban on hiring first degree relatives It’s not about brothers-in-law.

As can be read in the press release published on the website of European Parliament – and Il Fatto Quotidiano reports it – “Tabone joined the European Parliament in 2013 as head of the office of the (newly elected) parliamentarian Metsola. She has also served in his cabinet as head of his Private Office and Public Relations since his election as President.” A family member who, therefore, is always been close even in political affairs and that today comes to lead the cabinet of her sister-in-law in place of Leticia Zuleta De Reales Ansaldo, who took over the role of Director of Relations with National Parliaments within the European Parliament. A leap forward which also includes a AD15 framingwith a basic salary, excluding the numerous bonuses provided by the European institutions, which varies between 17,227 and 19,491 euros.