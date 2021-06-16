The National Hurricane Center (NHC) from the United States, reported that a low pressure system is producing torrential rains in Central America and southern Mexico, this Wednesday and, between Thursday and Friday, could become a third cyclone of the season in the Atlantic.

According to the meteorological center, the system will remain practically static today over the Bay of Campeche, where the downpours continue, but As of Thursday, it will begin to move over the waters of the Gulf of Mexico heading north, and late that day or Friday is expected to turn into a depression or tropical storm.

During Friday, the rains will also begin to fall on the northern Gulf of Mexico, when the system is closer to Texas, United States.

The NHC, based in Miami, Florida, gives a 70 percent probability that in the next 48 hours the system will transform into a tropical cyclone, that to reach the degree of storm would be called Claudette and it would be the third in the current hurricane season in the Atlantic basin.

Tuesday night, the second storm this year, Bill, weakened into an “extratropical” system while walking through cold waters of the North Atlantic.

On June 1, this year’s hurricane season officially began in the Atlantic basin, which is expected to have an activity above normal, but without reaching the extreme of that of 2020.

In the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 cyclonic season had the Caribbean islands and the coasts of Central America in check, Mexico and the United States with a record number of 30 named storms.

According to the NHC, Through November 30, an average of 14 named storms is expected, of which 7 will become hurricanes and 3 of them major hurricanes.

The account was started before the official start with the storm Ana, which formed near the Bermuda Islands in May.

