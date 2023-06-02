AFPi

The free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) is still far from being signed – estimated a French diplomatic source, this Friday (2), before the trip of the Minister Delegate for Trade Abroad, Olivier Becht, to Brazil.

EU and Mercosur concluded a trade agreement in 2019, after more than 20 years of complex negotiations. The text was not ratified, however, due, in particular, to European concerns about the environmental policies of the far-right Brazilian president at the time, Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022).

“Right now, we haven’t reached that point yet. There is a very long work to be done with the Mercosur countries on the subject”, declared this diplomatic source during a teleconference with journalists.

In April, in Spain, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his hope of reaching an agreement later this year.

The same source said that Minister Becht, who will be in Brazil on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, “is not going there to negotiate”, since negotiations take place at European level.

“But the issue will come up” in bilateral exchanges, he acknowledged.

The minister delegate will meet with or have notable meetings with the vice president and minister of Development, Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckmin, and with the general secretary of Foreign Affairs, Maria Laura da Rocha.

The diplomatic source recalled that, in the case of the European Union, it is not a question of renegotiating the terms of the agreement, “but of completing them” to add, above all, more conditions in the environmental sphere.

After a tense start to the year due to the unpopular pension reform, the French government fears the reaction of its farmers if the agreement is finalized this year, indicated a European source recently, noting that some countries, such as Spain, want, however, to move forward on the subject.

European farmers — the French, in particular — are concerned about the entry into the European market of more South American food products subject to less stringent phytosanitary rules. Unlike the EU, Brazil has not banned, for example, antibiotics in animal feed, used as growth activators.

Becht will travel to Brazil and Chile “with the desire to strengthen” the strategic partnership with these two countries, added the same diplomatic source. Another objective is to boost French small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with the possibility of accessing new markets.

“Both with Brazil and Chile, we have an enormous potential for economic growth, because they are two countries where we are very well anchored to reinforce our presence”, highlighted the source.

“But we can do better in our ability to send more SMEs to the Brazilian and Chilean market”, he added.

Olivier Becht will be accompanied by representatives of companies such as Airbus Helicopters, Dassault System, Engie, Poma, Spare Parts 3D and Thales.

On Monday (5), the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, will meet with the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira. They had already met in February, during their trip to Brazil in an effort to relaunch the bilateral strategic partnership.

Diplomatic relations between Brazil and France deteriorated sharply in the Bolsonaro era (2019-2022), especially in 2019, when, angered by criticism of the gigantic fires in the Amazon, the far-right president and two of his ministers insulted the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte.

