Poisoned deal: Erdogan wants to allow Sweden to join NATO – on one condition: the EU must accept Turkey. The outrage is great.

Brussels – Surprising twist in the dispute over NATO expansion: Turkey wants to give up the blockade of Sweden’s accession – but only under one condition: In return, the European Union (EU) should revive the stopped accession process with Turkey. But with this push, the Turkish President solved Recep Tayyip Erdogan a wave of outrage. Several German European politicians rejected the proposal across party lines.

Sweden joins NATO: Erdogan sets conditions – McAllister rejects them

“The European Union is a community of values ​​and for that reason alone membership cannot be blackmailed,” said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the European Parliament, David McAllister (CDU), at the request of fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA on Monday (July 10) with The EU Parliament unreservedly supports Sweden’s accession to NATO. But the “European Union and NATO are two independent institutions, and no state or head of government decides on their membership alone,” said the Christian Democrat. Erdogan himself made sure that Turkey’s accession to the EU was a long way off. With his new request, he once again underlines the problem.

Before the NATO summit: Turkey ties yes to Sweden’s admission to its own EU accession negotiations

McAllister was reacting to Erdogan’s recent advance. One day before the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Turkish president surprisingly made approval of Sweden’s admission to the military alliance dependent on a new condition – the revival of Turkey’s EU accession talks, which were put on hold years ago. Before leaving for the NATO summit, Erdogan said to the EU countries in Istanbul on Monday: “First smooth the way for Turkey into the European Union, then we smooth the way for Sweden, just as we smoothed it for Finland.”

The statement comes as a surprise. So far, Erdogan had cited Sweden’s insufficient action against “terrorist organizations” from a Turkish perspective as the main reason for Turkey’s blockade of NATO accession. He is referring primarily to the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK, which is on the terror lists in Turkey, the EU and the USA.

In view of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022. Finland was welcomed as the 31st member of the alliance in early April, while Sweden continued to lack approval from Turkey and Hungary.

Turkey: Negotiations on EU accession are on hold – Hofreiter finds his way

The EU had already started accession talks with Turkey in 2005. However, these were put on hold again a few years ago because Brussels saw unacceptable developments in the area of ​​the rule of law. Erdogan’s actions are therefore met with rejection, especially among the Greens in Germany. “Erdogan is still repressing opposition, civil society and free media. The judiciary still does not work independently,” warned the chairman of the Bundestag’s Europe Committee, Anton Hofreiter, in an interview fr.de. That is why there is currently little to be said for a resumption of EU-Turkey accession negotiations. In addition, it is also not “effective” to mix these topics, according to the Green politician.

Erdogan was re-elected president at the end of May after 20 years in power. The election campaign was considered unfair, partly because the media is largely under government control and political opponents are in prison.

Erdogan’s push for the NATO deal: Stegner sees a long way to go for Turkey

Against this background, there are also major concerns in the SPD about Erdogan’s initiative. “It may be clever of Erdogan, but it’s not politically feasible,” said Ralf Stegner, a member of the Bundestag fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. While Sweden would meet all the criteria to become a member of NATO, Turkey still had “a long way to go before EU membership would even be conceivable,” the socialist added.

For Turkey expert Savas Genc, ​​Erdogan’s maneuver is too transparent. From the political scientist’s point of view, the Turkish president primarily wants to inflate the price for a yes to Sweden’s accession. The conditions for EU membership are clear, certain criteria have to be met. But the south-east European country has not been able to close the necessary chapters and meet the criteria for years. Genc suspects that Erdogan’s real goal is “to get the long-awaited modern combat aircraft from the USA and, above all, cheap loans from the EU.” (jkf)

