By John Irish

PARIS (Reuters) – The Baltic states and other European countries concerned by French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments regarding security guarantees for Russia formally expressed their disapproval and explained their position to France on Monday, they said. diplomats.

In an interview with French TV station TF1 on December 3, Macron said that Europe needed to prepare its future security architecture and also think about “how to offer guarantees to Russia on the day the country returns to the negotiating table”.

The comments were immediately rebuked by Ukraine and the Baltic countries, and although the French Presidency and the country’s Foreign Ministry tried to play them down, the irritation appears not to have dissipated in some circles.

The Czech Republic, which holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, helped organize support for formal diplomatic representation, known as the “demarche”.

Backers of the demarche include the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, along with Poland and Slovakia, two diplomats said. Reuters was unable to establish how many countries supported the measure in total, or whether Czechs supported it.

The French, Czech and Slovak foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Polish Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

Two diplomats said the Czechs, along with several other member state representatives, had handed the finalized demarche to the director of Continental Europe at the French Foreign Ministry on Monday.

(Reporting by John Irish; Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka and Alan Charlish)