Meloni, voting against Ursula von der Leyen was a serious mistake. And she will pay the consequences

The missteps lead to a tunnel with no way out, even to the precipice. Perhaps deluded by her previous successes, this time Georgia Meloni he made a false step, the worst he could have made. In his most important test since he became Prime Minister of Italy, he comes out with nothing in hand. Indeed, after the no to Ursula von der Leyen still prime minister with the help of the Greens who were politically given up for dead and now resurrected, the prime minister of the beautiful country comes out politically isolated, knocked out.

The blah-blah of the interviews will not be enough to recover the damage of the vote against the re-election of Ursula. It was not only the inability to see reality for what it is, the lack of strategy, the political weakness of one’s own party, the distinctions and divisions with the allies. It is a political error. And political errors are paid for.

We will soon see what the consequences will be, internationally and specifically in Italy, for Prime Minister Meloni and her party, what the consequences will be for the stability of the center-right government, which has been without the wind in its sails for months now. For now, Brothers of Italy falls into opposition in the European Parliament, in the corner of politics that counts even beyond the continental borders.

The Italian Prime Minister says she acted as a European leader, not as a party leader, attacking: “It is the EU that is making the wrong strategy”. But we are back to Aesop, to the fable of the Fox and the grapes. In fact, Ursula von der Leyen she was elected without the Italian Prime Minister having touched the ball. Imagine our Parliament with a full center-right majority, just a spectator, busy with who knows what business. It is the first time that the Italian government has not voted for the president of the European Commission.

To avoid this risk, Melons could and should have voted for Ursula. However. With the necessary political distinctions. Voting for Ursula would not have meant consent to her majority or automatically entering the majority but could have established a constructive bilateral relationship between the Italian government and the Commission. It should be remembered that of der Leyen he is not prime minister as he was in Italy. In Brussels we unite and divide pro tempore, depending on the dossiers.

Sure, if to Melons the toad remains in the craw, a minefield opens up for Ursula. Given the weakness of the new “Ursula majority”, Meloni could play a buffer role, effectively re-entering the room of power through the window after finding the front door barred. However, it is not a given that the weakness of others will lead to overcoming one’s own weaknesses. Indeed, for Meloni, the risk now is that she will fall from the frying pan into the fire. Nothing is a given.

Realism is needed. Giorgia Meloni demonstrates once again the limits of the Italian right: consensus for the preservation of the original political and ideological positions, in fact incapable of breaking with euroscepticism and sovereignism to the end, deprived in fact of a real culture of government.

The risk, now, that the one isolated in Europe and, consequently, in the world, is not only Meloni and her electorally strong and politically weak party, but Italy. For months, Meloni has played an important international role, with Italy at its center, on several fronts, not only that of immigration. Now that role could lose political and institutional authority, putting Italy at the rear of decisive issues.