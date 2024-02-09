European elections and the Meloni plan for an alliance with the People's Party without socialists

There's some method behind Reconquete's entry: the party founded by Eric Zemmour and of which Marion Marechal, nephew of Marine Le Pen, is vice-president, in the ECR Party: the party of European conservatives and reformists led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.



The news could only arouse ideological dismay on the left, perplexity in the center and some grumbling on the right; but as happens in medicine, even in politics, before carrying out any operation that has the characteristics of a strategic move, we proceed – especially at high levels – with a calculation between benefits and, if any, harm in terms of consent.

And the step taken by the Italian Premier with the green disc in Reconquete appears like a new piece in the strategic puzzle woven in recent months by Giorgia Meloni and her ECR.

As it is known, Giorgia Meloni aims for the Von Der Leyen encore; or the reconfirmation of our friend Ursula at the helm of the European Commission also for the 2024-2029 period.

But this result could happen in two ways: by hypothesizing the entry of the ECR into the current majority constituted – as a fundamental nucleus – by the European People's Party (EPP) and the European Socialist Party (PSE), or by reserving for the ECR a role as founder of a new majority.

Meloni knows well that the entry of the ECR into a majority dominated by the PPE and PSE, in addition to creating quite a bit of internal resistance and some itching in those who (like herself) have always said: “Never govern with the left”, it would reserve for the ECR a role of ancillary political force, of subordination in a majority like the current one which is not exactly loved in Europe as demonstrated by the widespread farmers' protest.

Hence the separation ed the attempt to become the linchpin of the agreement with the EPP for the construction of a new majority.

In fact, if the Conservatives managed to have a superior claim to the socialists, the game would be over: the People's Party (which polls confirm as the leading party in Europe) would be forced to consult the ECR first, relegating the socialists to “water carriers” (i.e. vote bearers) for the new majority.

Therefore the attempt to enlarge the ECR with less quarrelsome, self-referential and undisciplined partners than Matteo Salvini who – every other day – agitates (to use a euphemism) government action in Italy.

Having a “very friendly” Executive in Europe would mean for Giorgia Meloni ensure navigation of the legislature: security that no one, in via Bellerio, he never sincerely guaranteed her.