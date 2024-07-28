Freedom of information, Meloni’s letter to von der Leyen

“Clumsy and specious attacks” with ““fake news” against the Italian government after Annual report on the rule of law in the European Union. This was written by the President of the Council Giorgia Meloni in a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

“A few days ago, as has happened every year since 2020, the European Commission published the Annual Report on the Rule of Law in the European Union. This is a periodic exercise, carried out in constant dialogue with the 27 Member States, supported and encouraged by the Italian Government as a useful tool for monitoring compliance with the founding principles and values ​​of the EU”, writes Meloni.

“Well, this year too the final recommendations for Italy do not differ particularly from those of previous years, however for the first time the content of this document has been distorted for political use by some in an attempt to attack the Italian Government. Some have even gone so far as to argue that the rule of law in Italy is at risk, in particular with reference to freedom of information and the public service broadcasting“, the Prime Minister underlines.

“These are therefore clumsy and specious attacks that can only have an impact in the desolate context of the recurrent use of fake news that increasingly pollutes the debate in Europe. It is unfortunate that not even the Commission’s Report on rule of law and in particular on freedom of information on the public radio and television service has been spared by professionals of disinformation and mystification”, adds the Prime Minister.

“On behalf of the Italian Government, I confirm every effort to ensure in Italy and Europe full respect for the founding values ​​at the basis of the European Union and the assiduous commitment to making Italy progress in the field of free information, the fight against fake news and the pluralism of the public radio and television service after decades of blatant political division”, writes Meloni.