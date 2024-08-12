From the maneuver (with little money) to the regional elections, passing through the reforms and the risk of referendums

It’s a Ferragosto of study and work that awaits Georgia Melonijust arrived in his good retreat Apulian, a few kilometers from Borgo Egnazia, which two months ago gave her an objective international success thanks to a well-organized and content-rich G7. The crises in Ukraine and the Middle East are inevitably destined to disturb the sleep of the Prime Minister in Valle d’Itria, but Meloni is well aware that from September the many domestic political dossiers will take center stage.

The regional elections first of all, with the possible Election Day in Liguria, Umbria and Emilia Romagna and the need to try to avoid a painful coat that would revive Elly Schlein’s “wide field” with its gaze already projected to the next Politics. And then a complex Budget Law, between the heavy legacy of the Superbonus and the new European rules.

Once again Meloni will find herself with very few resources to implement her program. And to make sure she doesn’t miss anything, there is also the open battle over major reforms, with the referendums on autonomy, justice and the premiership looming on the path to a second mandate for the leader of FdI. And yet, in this certainly not light context, the first problem to be resolved once again has to do with Europe.

If Raffaele Fitto seems firmly established in his position as the only candidate for the role of European Commissioner, similar certainties are not yet available on the delegations he will cover. It is no mystery that Ursula von der Leyen, abandoned by Meloni and her MEPs at the time of the vote in Strasbourg, wants to tailor a portfolio for the Meloni minister, focused on cohesion and the PNRR. Music to the ears of Fitto, who the news reports describe as intent on studying to pass the parliamentary hearing in October.

But perhaps too little for Meloni’s ambitions, unless the much-desired vice-presidency (perhaps even executive) materializes, which would allow Meloni to boast a better result than those obtained by the governments led by the Democratic Party. The game is still open and for Meloni it is a question of demonstrating to her detractors that the choice not to support the Ursula-bis will not cause damage to Italy.

The leader of FdI appears confident with her people, claiming on one hand the correctness of that choice and on the other the personal relationship that she continues to cultivate with von the Leyen. Will it be enough to bring home that “role adequate to the weight of Italy” that Melonian lieutenants in Brussels say they are certain they will be able to obtain? This is the first of the many questions that Giorgia’s Apulian August will have to answer.