Meloni isolates in Brussels and Rome also but not only because of the opposing positions of Tajani and Salvini

Georgia Meloni in the middle of the ford. Ever more isolated and weak, in Europe and in Italy. The European Parliament’s green light to Ursula von der Leyen’s encore with 401 votes in favor leaves the Prime Minister in a corner. Not because she expressed herself for the no, as Matteo Salvini’s League did with strong and predictable words, but because the Prime Minister now has less power in the negotiations on the Italian commissioner.

The re-elected president of the EU executive made many overtures to the Greens in her speech and it was precisely from the environmentalists that the decisive green light for Ursula came. The necessary majority was 360 votes. and, considering the Greens as well, there were at least 45-50 snipers, probably both within the ranks of the EPP, the Socialists and the Liberals.

Obviously, since there is secrecy, no one from Fratelli d’Italia will ever say whether they voted for or against Von der Leyen, even officially FdI announced that they voted against. “The Fratelli d’Italia delegation to the EU Parliament voted against the confirmation of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen”, announced after the plenary vote the head of delegation Carlo Fidanza, explaining that “the decision was taken in coordination with the President of the Council Giorgia Meloni”. Among the reasons cited is the support of the Greens for von der Leyen.

After all, the litmus test was the words of the co-president of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) during the debate in the Chamber, Nicholas Procaccini (FdI) who had stated: “I want to immediately disappoint those who expect a voting indication from the ECR. Our parliamentary group is made up of parties that do not renounce their national prerogatives.

And everyone will express themselves on the basis of their own national interest. We are conservatives because we defend the values ​​that have shaped Europe, as well as the entire Western civilization. But we are also conservatives because, unlike others, we defend the founding treaties of the European Union. Where it is written that the choice of the presidency of the Commission, ‘taking into account the outcome of the European elections, belongs to the national governmentsand its ratification by Parliament”. However, after the outcome of the vote, Procaccini stressed that he wanted to have a “constructive” approach with the new Commission and its president.

Cryptic words that on the one hand hide the divisions in Ecr, and they are certainly not new, and on the other hand also hide the lacerations in Fratelli d’Italia itself. No one can know and no one will ever say, but It is possible to imagine that some of the 24 FdI MEPs voted yes to Ursula’s encore, despite Fidanza’s words. Not so much out of political conviction, despite the president’s timid openings on “a new phase in the fight against illegal immigration” and on a commissioner for the Mediterranean, but to allow the prime minister to be able to say in the private talks with Von der Leyen that a non-marginal part of her people voted yes and that given the snipers, many presumably in the EPP, they were numerically important even if not decisive for the final outcome of the vote.

All this to obviously obtain a delegation for Raffaele Fitto. Meloni’s goal would be competition or the PNRR but based on the numbers and the majority in the European Parliament, the hypothesis is highly unlikely. As is that the current Minister for European Affairs and the PNRR could become Vice President of the Commission. That role will be held by representatives of the Socialists and Democrats and the Liberals. For Dense there will be a role of commissioner, Italy is still the third country in the Union behind Germany and France, but not of the first rank. And to weaken Meloni in the negotiations with Ursula there are also the obvious and deep divisions in the center-right majority.

On one side Antonio Tajanisecretary of Forza Italia and member of the EPP who is absolutely convinced about the encore for Ursula, on the other hand Salvini’s League very harsh against Von der Leyen and allied with the Hungarian Orban attacked by the re-elected president in his official speech. This national division and the embarrassing and unclear position in Europe, announced by Procaccini, are the clear demonstration of how Meloni is isolated and weak, both in Brussels and in Rome.

Now it will not be easy to move forward and the real test for the government will be the very difficult Budget Law for 2025considering that 12 billion euros will be needed to recover from the breach of the parameters of the new Stability Pact that Italy voted for in Europe but that its majority rejected in Rome. Precisely, Meloni is a tightrope walker, isolated, weak and with a fragmented majority and a divided EU group and party in the European Parliament. Also because, they reason in the League sarcastically, even if all 24 FdI MEPs had voted yes to Ursula’s encore, they would not be decisive and this would significantly weaken the Prime Minister.