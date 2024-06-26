EU, Meloni could abstain from voting. Italy was excluded from the agreement

Georgie Melons was excluded from the agreement for future European Union summits. Popular, socialists and liberals seem to have found the definitive square especially on the encore of Ursula von der Leyenbut the conservatives led by Meloni were not included in this package which also includes the presidency of the EU Council to the Portuguese socialist Antonio It costs and the High Representation for Foreign Affairs to the liberal Kaja Kallas, current Estonian Prime Minister. Now Giorgia Meloni – based on what Corriere della Sera reports – would also be ready for a sensational gesturethat is to say abstention at the next European Councilwhich starts tomorrow, when it could ask each country’s vote on a package of appointments on which Italy has essentially remained excluded.

When some news leaked yesterday from Brussels on the agreement reached for EU top positions – continues Il Corriere – at Palazzo Chigi they didn’t take it well. “They could have waited for the summit which opens tomorrow to make the decision official, they could have had more respect for a founding country of the Unionthey have decided to move forward without us at this point nothing is taken for granted anymorenot even the parliamentary support of the ECR group for a second mandate for Ursula von der Leyen”, the government comments. Meanwhile, the rumor was circulating from Brussels that Italy would be given a important vice-presidency with important mandates. But Palazzo Chigi he was not informed of this: “We know absolutely nothingand also that in the end it is Raffaele Thick our candidate is something to be handled with a pinch of salt, because at the moment there is no information necessary to fully evaluate the entire dossier”. In short, now the position of the Minister for European Affairs and the Pnrr Fitto is also shaky.