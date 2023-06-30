EU, there is no agreement on migrants. Night of tension and black smoke

It seemed done and instead there is no agreement on migrants. Poland and Hungary they got in the way and now the pact will go renegotiated. Night of tension at the EU summit a Brussels, Melons betrayed by friendly fire, Warsaw and Budapest do not want the mandatory solidarity and the resettlement. “The leaders did not approve the conclusions” on the dossier, EU sources explain. Poland and Hungary see the new pact approved as smoke screens a qualified majority by the Internal Affairs Council in Luxembourg after a difficult negotiation. Because, they argue, the subject is too delicate and it belongs to the leaders. But they decide unanimously. The goal of the two countries is lead to stalemate the agreement on compulsory solidarity reached at the beginning of June.

The other 25reports Ansa push for a solution. Even at the cost of eliminating the paragraphs dedicated to migration internally. And just “take note” of the letter sent to the leaders by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen which lists the progress tasks so far. The topic is a top priority for Giorgia Melons. According to Polish sources, during the day the premier was expected by a trilateral with Morawiecki and Czech Prime Minister Petr Vial: all three militate in Ecr. However, there is no official record of the meeting.

