D.he European Medicines Agency (EMA) rates the benefits of Johnson & Johnson’s corona vaccine higher than the risks. There is a possible connection to very rare cases of unusual thrombosis, the EMA announced on Tuesday. A corresponding warning should be attached.

There is also a great similarity to cases that occurred with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, the EMA said. A week ago after the occurrence of rare thromboses, the American authorities advised a temporary suspension of vaccinations with the drug. J&J then postponed delivery of the vaccine to the EU, which had only started early last week. The EMA had previously followed up on reports of thrombosis.

A decision on how to proceed is to be made in the United States by Friday. It is expected that the vaccine will be used again, possibly with restrictions.

Johnson & Johnson is currently struggling with production problems. The company Emergent Bio-Solutions, which produces the corona vaccine for J&J in a plant in Baltimore, Maryland, said in a statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that the FDA had requested production pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation suspend.

Johnson & Johnson had confirmed at the end of March that a batch of its vaccine in the production facility in Baltimore “did not meet the quality requirements.” According to the “New York Times” 15 million vaccine doses were unusable. Johnson & Johnson announced despite the glitch, im April 24 million additional cans to be delivered.

The vaccine received emergency approval in the United States in late February. The vaccine was then also approved in the EU in mid-March. Unlike in America, the vaccine is not yet in use in the European Union.

Unlike the other previously approved corona vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one injection syringe for comprehensive protection. In addition, storage and delivery are comparatively easy. The J&J vaccine was therefore increasingly used in the United States and is also intended to help accelerate vaccination campaigns in the EU.