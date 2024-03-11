EU | Media: The Commission recommends opening membership negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina

On Tuesday, the Commission will present the framework for the negotiations, after which the EU countries will go through them and try to reach a consensus on the starting points of the negotiations.

European the commission intends to recommend the start of membership negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, they say Politico and Bloomberg's sources. According to both sources, the European Commission will announce the matter on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Commission will present the framework for the negotiations, after which the EU countries will go through them and try to reach a consensus on the starting points of the negotiations. Politico's EU sources state that a consensus, which is required to start negotiations, is unlikely to emerge before the European Parliament elections in June.

Bosnia and Herzegovina got the status of a candidate country in December 2022. The country had already applied for membership in 2016. Getting the status of a candidate country does not automatically mean that the country will become a member of the EU. The country must first, among other things, meet the membership requirements, and in December the European Council demanded that Bosnia and Herzegovina make more reforms before starting negotiations.

European Union has last expanded ten years ago, when Croatia joined the Union.

The EU is pursuing expansion in the Balkans for several reasons, even though some of the countries in the region have major constitutional problems that do not go hand in hand with the EU's values.

However, the EU fears that, outside the Union, the Balkan countries will slip more and more into Russia's sphere of influence.

In Europe, after the break-up wars of Yugoslavia, the idea that the Balkan countries will join the Union at some point in time has also been shared. Leading researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Emma Hakala said In an interview with HS in Marchthat the EU membership of the Balkan countries has been considered the end point and peak of the peace process.

“When there has not been progress in the way that was intended, it is a failure for the EU. Of course, we don't want to give that pleasure to Russia,” Hakala stated.