EU | Media: Deputy Speaker of the EU Parliament Eva Kaili arrested in a suspected corruption ring

The Belgian police raided and arrested the EU Parliament. Among those arrested is a former Euro representative and a prominent ay leader.

Belgium On Friday, the police searched a number of different locations and apparently arrested at least five people for questioning who are suspected in a wide-ranging corruption case related to the EU Parliament and one of the Persian Gulf states, Belgian media and news agencies reported.

Belgian magazine Le Soir said on Friday nightthat in the afternoon the police had arrested the Greek vice-speaker of the EU Parliament Eva Kailin, whose home had been searched. He is one of the fourteen deputy speakers of the parliament.

According to information previously provided by the Belgian federal prosecutor, assistants of the EU Parliament are suspected in the case. Among those arrested is According to information obtained by Politico magazine earlier in the day one former member of the European Parliament and a high-ranking trade union representative.

Belgian weekly magazine Knack and daily newspaper Le Soir say that the country in question would be Qatar, which is currently hosting the soccer World Cup in conflicting moods.

According to Knack and Le Soir, the arrested former MEP is an Italian from the S&D group Pier Antonio Panzeri. According to the newspapers, the new general secretary of ITUC, the World Organization of Trade Unions, elected in November, was also arrested. Luca Visentini.

The leader of an unnamed NGO and an assistant of an MEP are also detained. According to Belgian newspapers, all those arrested are Italians.

Prosecutor according to the case, the Persian Gulf country suspected in the case would have tried to influence the financial and political decisions of the EU Parliament. The investigation is said to focus on “criminal organization, corruption and money laundering”.

According to Le Soir, the investigation launched last July has been handled “extremely carefully” and is the responsibility of Belgium’s central anti-corruption agency.

According to the newspaper, the police rode on Friday, for example NGO Fight Impunity premises. Panzeri, a former member of the European Union, leads an organization that says it fights against the culture of impunity related to human rights violations.

In connection with the house searches, the police confiscated around 500,000–600,000 euros in cash, mobile phones and computers. According to Belgian newspapers, the cash was found in Panzer’s apartment.

The EU Parliament did not want to comment on the police raids. According to Le Soir, the EU Parliament promises “full cooperation” to the Belgian authorities during the investigation.