EU | Marin on the EU’s China policy: “We cannot be naive and blue-eyed”

A compromise emerged from energy by moving the most difficult issues to further preparation. There may be an extra summit ahead.

Brussels

Finland prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) brought up Finland’s wish at the EU summit that all member states would follow the EU’s recommendation on issuing tourist visas to Russians.

Finland has prevented Russians from entering Finland on the sole basis of tourism. The policy applies to visas issued by both Finland and other Schengen countries.

However, the visa restrictions include exceptions for family reasons, for example.

“There should be no difference in the visa lines of the member countries. All member states should adopt the Commission’s recommendations,” said Marin.

The issue was recorded in the meeting’s conclusions.

For example, the Commission’s recommendation has not been implemented in the tourist countries of Southern Europe. They are based on voluntariness, but Finland would like a uniform approach to EU countries.

EU leaders continued their summit on Friday in Brussels by discussing the situation in Ukraine and China.

On the night between Thursday and Friday, the leaders reached an agreement that satisfied all countries on measures to try to lower the price of natural gas in Europe. In practice, this was done in such a way that the most difficult issue, i.e. the possible price ceiling for natural gas, was postponed for further preparation.

The biggest opponent of the price ceiling is Germany, which fears that the gas supply will end or decrease if its price is forcibly tampered with. Side support came from Hungary and Holland.

Marin said on Friday morning that all actions to lower the price of gas will also benefit Finland, even though the share of natural gas in Finland’s energy production is small.

“If we can calm down the energy market at the European level, it will also calm down the Finnish energy market. Without a doubt, all common tools in terms of gas availability and price will also benefit Finland.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke to the EU leaders on Thursday at the beginning of the meeting via video link. Zelenskyi described the damage done by Russia to Ukraine’s energy system and said that he had received information that Russia had mined the dam in Kahovka in southern Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, blowing up the dam could cause a rapid and violent flood on the banks of the Dnieper River, in an area inhabited by hundreds of thousands of people.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday at the EU summit in Brussels. Germany has the most doubts about the functionality of the gas price ceiling.

In addition assistance to Ukraine was discussed. According to the draft conclusion, the EU leaders hope to get the three billion euro macro-economic assistance tranche in motion quickly. In practice, the aid in question goes to cover the expenses of the Ukrainian state.

Next week, a separate meeting on the reconstruction of Ukraine will be held in Berlin.

EU leaders also had time to discuss the EU’s China policy, even though on Thursday it seemed that energy matters were taking up space.

The EU’s headache is its high dependence on China for raw materials and semiconductor supply chains, among other things. China’s understanding of Russia’s military actions is also worrying.

“Certainly many countries want to think that things can continue as before. I personally think very strongly that we need to learn from the current energy crisis. We cannot be naive and blue-eyed and build dependencies on authoritarian countries,” Marin said before the China debate.

After the discussion, Marin said that the countries were not yet in agreement. The majority saw critical dependencies as a big problem.

Next The energy ministers of the member states meeting on Tuesday will continue to refine the Commission’s original proposals.

On Tuesday, the Commission presented, among other things, more organized joint purchases of gas, a new natural gas reference price alongside the TTF gas exchange, and a gas joint liability mechanism for possible problem situations.

Before the new reference price system comes into force, the commission proposed to study the gas price range, i.e. there would be a temporary upper and lower limit for the price on the TTF exchange.

All these proposals are now being taken forward.

According to Sanna Marini, the EU leaders did not agree on a concrete gas price ceiling model, but gave the commission the task of presenting a model that could work.

“More emphasis was placed on the fact that price spikes could be cut. We don’t want to intervene in the market and lower the price to a level that would prevent gas from entering Europe and lead to it being sold elsewhere,” Marin said on Friday.