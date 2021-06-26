Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.26.2021 07:57:38

Despite the fact that infections and deaths from covid-19 are decreasing in several countries, the pandemic continues to ravage the world, which goes beyond affecting the health of millions.

The virus has also caused many people to acquire unpayable debts to cover health services for the disease, as is the case of a man in the United States who, after four months of being admitted to a hospital, will have to cover the exorbitant sum of two million 850 thousand 776.1 dollars.

The account statement he shared through TikTok shows a price list, among which the attention in the intensive care unit stands out for $ 324,349 or respiratory therapy with an account of $ 550,458.

Users took advantage of the video to criticize the US health system and, although many argued that patients’ insurance usually pays for medical expenses, many clarified that insurers will be responsible for only part of the total collection.

In a country where 33 million 755 thousand 793 people have been infected and another 603 thousand 435 have died from the virus, related to the coronavirus in the country since the pandemic began, the amounts paid for care seem surprising basic and emergency.

Private insurance in the United States costs an average of $ 150 to $ 200 per month and offers only minimal coverage. For this reason, many citizens choose not to take out any insurance, trusting that they will never need a doctor, because if they do, the bills tend to skyrocket..

According to a study carried out by the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), most of the bills issued in a hospital are covered by companies such as Medicare, with 46 percent of the total; Medicaid 17 percent; and private insurance 28 percent of the total, while five percent of patients obtain their own resources.

On average, a medical stay in a hospital in the United States costs about $ 10,700, a luxury that not everyone in the country can afford.

LP