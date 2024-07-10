Renew: “Let’s be clear: it must abandon agreements with the far right, including Ecr”





“This morning we had an exchange of views with Ursula von der Leyen, candidate for the presidency of the Commission for the EPP Group. We are clear: she must give up the agreements with the far right, including Ecr“. This is written by the liberal group of Renew Europe on X while the group meeting with the President of the EU Commission is still underway at the European Parliament in Brussels.

This is a clear rejection of Giorgia Meloni by the liberals of French President Emmanuel Macron. At this point, as anticipated by Affaritaliani.itthe Prime Minister, isolated in Europe, will have no choice but to deal with Ursula von der Leyen for an Italian commissioner maximising abstention in the European Parliament.

“It is a legitimate choice of Renew. After all, in France they have reached an agreement with the extreme left, even the anti-Semitic one. Evidently they have different horizons than ours”. With these words the group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Senate Lucio Malanquestioned by Affaritaliani.itcomments on the request of the liberals of Renew to Ursula von der Leyen to also close to the group of Reformist Conservatives (Ecr) of Giorgia Meloni and FdI.