EU Macron, Sassoli and von der Leyen try to kick faith in the future in the Union – Live Europe Day speeches underway

49% of EU citizens are disappointed with the Union’s response to the corona crisis, while 40% believe that the EU institutions have done well. The EU’s popularity is at its highest in years.

European on Sunday, Europe Day, Parliament is organizing an event to kick-start the debate on the future of the European Union. HS.fi shows a one-and-a-half-hour live event starting at 3 p.m. In the media player below the text, the broadcast can be watched translated into Finnish.

The President of France, for example, will speak at the event Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli and the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Representatives of citizens and NGOs will participate in the event via video link.

The event is part of the Conference on the Future of Europe, which encourages all EU citizens to discuss the future of the Union. You can present your own thoughts in a multilingual way in the digital forum, which, according to the Union, “gives you the opportunity to make your voice heard, to tell us what kind of Europe you would like to live in and to help us shape our future”.

Discussions will focus on climate change through employment, the EU’s role in the world and migration to European democracy.

Next in a large-scale conference until the spring of the year In a Eurobarometer survey 81% of EU citizens consider the EU’s ability to manage crises such as the corona pandemic to be one of the main topics to be discussed at the future conference.

49% of respondents said they were disappointed with the way the various EU institutions have handled the interest rate crisis. 40% of respondents said they were satisfied with the Union’s action. In the one that used slightly more recent survey data In the Eurobarometer the proportion of those satisfied was 43 per cent.

In the survey, 92% of respondents said that EU citizens should have a better voice in shaping the future of the EU.

EU citizens 66% think that their country’s membership of the EU is a good thing, while 10% think it is a bad thing. The rest were neutral.

The EU’s popularity is at its highest for years. In 2019, 59% of EU citizens thought that their country’s membership of the Union was good. Italy and Austria were the only countries in the survey where less than half of the respondents considered their country’s EU membership to be good.

66 per cent of Finns considered EU membership a good thing for their country. Membership was considered a bad thing by 17 percent of Finns. The share of those who consider the EU to be a bad thing in Finland was the second largest after Romania (18 per cent).

The Eurobarometer was conducted in all 27 EU countries from 22 October to 20 November 2020. A total of 27,034 interviews were conducted.